Wine Tree by Thom Wright by peekysweets
Wine Tree by Thom Wright

As many of you know, my FIL is an artist. He made this 3 x 3 foot collage for my sister-in-law for her teeny tiny office walls, since it had no windows.

He used the tops of wine bottles, tacks, and the foil paper around the corks for the leaves and mound, and well, everything else. This was just step four of his process. If was created in 2016 and changed up to something new years later.

I wish I got more pictures of the whole process. Have always loved it.

Thanks in advance for any favs or comments. I'll be sure to pass them on to my Father-in-law. He will be so tickled and appreciative.
Krista Mae

Dixie Goode ace
That is quite lovely.
November 15th, 2023  
Krista Mae ace
@pandorasecho Thank you, I'll pass it on to Thom!
November 15th, 2023  
