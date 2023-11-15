Sign up
61 / 365
LLovely LLama
I am a fan of llamas, ponchos and pom poms. I couldn't resist taking a photo of this cute guy. !Feliz Navidad! and/or Happy Holidayz!
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
0
0
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
15th November 2023 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
is-your-mama-a-llama
