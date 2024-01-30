Previous
Curious Fellow by peekysweets
Curious Fellow

This squirrel likes to carry around yarn. But as soon as he gets some food, he abandon's it or forgets about it for days. Then he finds it again. My neighbor said my husband should build him a house. I honestly think this critter DOES need help.
Mags ace
How cute!
January 28th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of this crazy critter.
January 28th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Lovely capture of this curious squirrel
January 28th, 2024  
