96 / 365
Curious Fellow
This squirrel likes to carry around yarn. But as soon as he gets some food, he abandon's it or forgets about it for days. Then he finds it again. My neighbor said my husband should build him a house. I honestly think this critter DOES need help.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
197
photos
99
followers
265
following
26% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
28th January 2024 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
not-the-brightest-bulb
Mags
ace
How cute!
January 28th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture of this crazy critter.
January 28th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Lovely capture of this curious squirrel
January 28th, 2024
