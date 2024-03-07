Previous
Hanging Maidenhair Fern by peekysweets
133 / 365

Hanging Maidenhair Fern

One of my favorite plants is a wispy Maidenhair fern. This one hangs in my father-in-law's drought garden and comes back every year-even though he prunes it down to nothing. So great!
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
36% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise