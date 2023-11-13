Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
40 / 365
Limitless
The variety of my father-in-law's art is limitless. I wish I got a better picture of this one, but sometimes, I just snap fast and get what I can! Thanks for the view! Painting, by Thom Wright. Zoom in if you have time.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
125
photos
74
followers
198
following
10% complete
View this month »
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Latest from all albums
39
53
54
55
40
56
28
29
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Just for fun
Taken
13th November 2023 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely shapes and colours
November 14th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
This reminds me of the Artwork by the artist Paul Klee. These are colours and a style that I like.
November 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close