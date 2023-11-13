Previous
Limitless by peekysweets
40 / 365

Limitless

The variety of my father-in-law's art is limitless. I wish I got a better picture of this one, but sometimes, I just snap fast and get what I can! Thanks for the view! Painting, by Thom Wright. Zoom in if you have time.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shapes and colours
November 14th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
This reminds me of the Artwork by the artist Paul Klee. These are colours and a style that I like.
November 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise