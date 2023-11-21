Previous
Sluggie's Bed & Breakfast by Chris Wright by peekysweets
Sluggie's Bed & Breakfast by Chris Wright

This is Chris' pet snail. He sent me about five photos of this guy already. This gorgeous hibiscus served as his bed... and his breakfast.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Rob Z ace
LOL - I love this - it brings back memories of when our kids were little - "Big Foot' was a much loved snail that seemed to live forever.... :)
November 20th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot.
November 20th, 2023  
