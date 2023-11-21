Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
48 / 365
Sluggie's Bed & Breakfast by Chris Wright
This is Chris' pet snail. He sent me about five photos of this guy already. This gorgeous hibiscus served as his bed... and his breakfast.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
151
photos
76
followers
199
following
13% complete
View this month »
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Latest from all albums
35
65
46
47
66
48
67
49
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Just for fun
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
19th November 2023 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rob Z
ace
LOL - I love this - it brings back memories of when our kids were little - "Big Foot' was a much loved snail that seemed to live forever.... :)
November 20th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot.
November 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close