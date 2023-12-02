Previous
Cruella's Christmas by peekysweets
Cruella's Christmas

I found this two-toned poinsettia at the supermarket today. It was so beautiful and only $10. It reminds me of Cruella's two-toned hair in Disney's 101 Dalmatians.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

@peekysweets
