Bird of Paradise by peekysweets
52 / 365

Bird of Paradise

My husband was just in Kaui this month. He kept talking about a "bird of paradise." I was clueless that he was joking about all the roosters in Kaui. So I asked him to get a good photo of a bird of paradise for me. This is what he sent. Cock-a-doodle-dooOOOoooo! When we were there together recently... I noticed that the roosters caw, at all hours of the night, even when they see any type of light (like the headlights of a car.) I didn't get much sleep on that trip.

I heard there are many roosters, because of the hurricanes brough them there. I imagine they breed quickly like rabbits. If you know the true rooster story why they are in Kaui, I'm all ears.
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
14% complete

