Bird of Paradise

My husband was just in Kaui this month. He kept talking about a "bird of paradise." I was clueless that he was joking about all the roosters in Kaui. So I asked him to get a good photo of a bird of paradise for me. This is what he sent. Cock-a-doodle-dooOOOoooo! When we were there together recently... I noticed that the roosters caw, at all hours of the night, even when they see any type of light (like the headlights of a car.) I didn't get much sleep on that trip.



I heard there are many roosters, because of the hurricanes brough them there. I imagine they breed quickly like rabbits. If you know the true rooster story why they are in Kaui, I'm all ears.