Previous
51 / 365
HB Collage on Canvas by Thom Wright
If my memory serves me correctly,
@Beryl
, was interested in seeing this piece without my sparkles from my mosaic vase.
I wasn't able to capture the colors, due to the poor lighting. This photo is for her until I can ask my hubby to take it off the wall for me so I can get one with better lighting.
Then you can see the textures and colors better, the greens, yellows and blues.
Happy Holidays!
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
157
photos
78
followers
204
following
13% complete
View this month »
