HB Collage on Canvas by Thom Wright by peekysweets
51 / 365

HB Collage on Canvas by Thom Wright

If my memory serves me correctly, @Beryl, was interested in seeing this piece without my sparkles from my mosaic vase.

I wasn't able to capture the colors, due to the poor lighting. This photo is for her until I can ask my hubby to take it off the wall for me so I can get one with better lighting.

Then you can see the textures and colors better, the greens, yellows and blues.

Happy Holidays!

28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

