82 / 365
My Sunshine
My sunshine, when skies are gray.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
Krista Mae
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me.
Photo Details
Album
Just for fun
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice detail
February 29th, 2024
