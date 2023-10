Quilt Made by My Mother-in-Law

My mother-in-law loved to watch murder mysteries and sew. She made this quilt for her daughter. She did the crazy quilt squares and then needed help to put them together since she was battling cancer. Thankfully, my mom was able to finish it in time. Before my mother-in-law passed, it was presented to her daughter. My sister-in-law would even let her sons touch it. I told my nephew... don't worry... one day it will be yours. He couldn't wrap his little head around that thought at the time.