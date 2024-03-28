Sign up
Previous
98 / 365
Green Spiral
This was a large paper fan spiral decoration at SPROUTS to celebrate March. I cropped it to match my fabric pattern theme for the week.
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
3
0
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
351
photos
132
followers
362
following
26% complete
View this month »
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
Latest from all albums
150
95
96
151
97
152
98
153
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Photos to share
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
14th March 2024 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely shape and colour, I like the dots on it.
March 26th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
As I scroll down & back up, the image moves!
March 26th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
striking image
March 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
