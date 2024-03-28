Previous
Green Spiral by peekysweets
98 / 365

Green Spiral

This was a large paper fan spiral decoration at SPROUTS to celebrate March. I cropped it to match my fabric pattern theme for the week.
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shape and colour, I like the dots on it.
March 26th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
As I scroll down & back up, the image moves!
March 26th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
striking image
March 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise