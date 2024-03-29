Sign up
99 / 365
A Blue Print
Here is a blue print on a reusable bag for my rainbow calendar.
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
352
photos
132
followers
362
following
Islandgirl
ace
Very pretty!
March 26th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@radiogirl
Thank you, Kathy! I appreciate the view and your comments!
March 26th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
You paired those beautifully! Together, they make a lovely photo! (I'm so glad I was able to introduce you to 365; I can see how much fun you're having here!)
March 26th, 2024
