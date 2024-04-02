Sign up
Previous
103 / 365
In Search for Pink...
When I was searching for pink this month, I came across this house plant with streaks of pink. It reminded me of the wavy Christmas candy that is wavey.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Jessica Eby
I see the resemblance! Great colours.
March 31st, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@princessicajessica
Haha! Thank you for commenting, Jessica!
March 31st, 2024
Beverley
ace
It’s such a pretty plant…
March 31st, 2024
