In Search for Pink... by peekysweets
103 / 365

In Search for Pink...

When I was searching for pink this month, I came across this house plant with streaks of pink. It reminded me of the wavy Christmas candy that is wavey.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
Jessica Eby
I see the resemblance! Great colours.
March 31st, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
@princessicajessica Haha! Thank you for commenting, Jessica!
March 31st, 2024  
Beverley ace
It’s such a pretty plant…
March 31st, 2024  
