23 / 365
Sympathy Gift for Friend
My friend recently lost her older sister, who was "Her Everything." She loves purple, so I made this especially for her.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me.
Delwyn Barnett
ace
That is a lovely thing to do. How beautiful.
October 31st, 2023
Diana
ace
How wonderful, I am sure that picked her spirits up!
October 31st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely. I am sure that your friend will appreciate this.
October 31st, 2023
