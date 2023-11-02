Previous
Sympathy Gift for Friend by peekysweets
Sympathy Gift for Friend

My friend recently lost her older sister, who was "Her Everything." She loves purple, so I made this especially for her.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Delwyn Barnett ace
That is a lovely thing to do. How beautiful.
October 31st, 2023  
Diana ace
How wonderful, I am sure that picked her spirits up!
October 31st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely. I am sure that your friend will appreciate this.
October 31st, 2023  
