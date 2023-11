Steel Pan Drums

My husband is in a Hawaiian Band. These are his custom jumbie jams. He put two jumbie jams together, and had someone add extra keys so he can play everything.



When he's home, he brings a little of the islands to SO CAL, by playing Hawaiian music at a weekly outrigger canoe club, ukulele jam. The club is called Hana Hou, which means, Play it again! (Like encore!)



He decorated them, to keep with the spirit of aloha.