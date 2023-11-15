Sign up
Previous
29 / 365
Great Pyrenees with Little One
This little girl takes a lot after her sweet mother. She loves critters and took such delight in this big doggie! Tee hee hee!
(This is one of my best friend's photos, shared with permission.)
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh this is so cute.
November 14th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a cute shot, I am surprised that she is not afraid of such a big but beautiful dog ;-)
November 14th, 2023
kali
ace
reminds me of The Neverending Story
November 14th, 2023
moni kozi
An impressively large dog or an impressively small kiddie. :D Superb!
November 14th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Ah just look at them. How lovely!
November 14th, 2023
