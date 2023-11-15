Previous
Great Pyrenees with Little One by peekysweets
29 / 365

Great Pyrenees with Little One

This little girl takes a lot after her sweet mother. She loves critters and took such delight in this big doggie! Tee hee hee!

(This is one of my best friend's photos, shared with permission.)
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Susan Wakely ace
Oh this is so cute.
November 14th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a cute shot, I am surprised that she is not afraid of such a big but beautiful dog ;-)
November 14th, 2023  
kali ace
reminds me of The Neverending Story
November 14th, 2023  
moni kozi
An impressively large dog or an impressively small kiddie. :D Superb!
November 14th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Ah just look at them. How lovely!
November 14th, 2023  
