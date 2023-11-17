Previous
Ruby's Diner in Huntington Beach, CA by peekysweets
29 / 365

Ruby's Diner in Huntington Beach, CA

I took this wall art today inside a restaurant. It is a tribute to a 50's diner called, "Ruby's Diner," which is often at the end of piers in Southern, CA (not sure where else they are popular.) This Ruby's in HB has been replaced with a new diner.

When my FIL swapped houses with people from Dublin, Ireland as a fun place to eat... they said the food was $H@%E! Lol! The UK version of the word. We felt TERRIBLE. Dublin is one of the few places my sister-in-law has wanted to go back to twice. (Perhaps she has never seen your region!) If you love where you live, please give a shout out to it in whichever way you please.
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Well spotted.
November 16th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful wall art.
November 16th, 2023  
Babs ace
Beautiful wall art, love the colours fav
November 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise