Inauguration Day

It's Inauguration Day in the USA. Enough said.

Three Good Things:

1. Yesterday evening's Memorial to Covid-19 Victims at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC. It was a beautifully simple, profound, and unfeigned acknowledgement of collective grief in mourning the loss of over 400,000 of our fellow citizens.

2. A release of unrecognized pent up emotion. As I watched the ceremony, a flood of unstoppable tears began rolling down my face.

3. Empathy