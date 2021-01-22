Previous
Good Citizens by peggysirk
Good Citizens

This wonderful group of engineering students from NC State made arrangements to distribute gift bags as a service project to our soup kitchen guests today. The bags were so spot on with some of the most requested necessities for life on the street...awesome thermal socks, fleece lined gloves, knit hats, small flashlights, band-aids, wet wipes, Tylenol, cough drops, tissues, gummy vitamins, lip balm, vitamin E ointment, gender designated toiletries, a McDonald's gift card, granola bars, and Hershey bars. These kids were the bright spot in a lot of lives today.
Three Good Things:
1. Awesome kids
2. Kindness
3. Being the light
Peggy Sirk

In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
