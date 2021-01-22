Good Citizens

This wonderful group of engineering students from NC State made arrangements to distribute gift bags as a service project to our soup kitchen guests today. The bags were so spot on with some of the most requested necessities for life on the street...awesome thermal socks, fleece lined gloves, knit hats, small flashlights, band-aids, wet wipes, Tylenol, cough drops, tissues, gummy vitamins, lip balm, vitamin E ointment, gender designated toiletries, a McDonald's gift card, granola bars, and Hershey bars. These kids were the bright spot in a lot of lives today.

Three Good Things:

1. Awesome kids

2. Kindness

3. Being the light