Mallonee-Jones House

The neighborhood we live in is Charlotte's first subdivision - it was designed/built in the very late 1800's as a 'trolley subdivision' adjacent to the uptown area, and has been designated as an historical district. A lot of new infill builds/rebuilds have replaced some of the older homes through the decades, but many of the original homes and buildings remain. This Queen Anne Victorian was the very first Dilworth home built in 1895 as the home of Julius Mallonee, a building contractor. In 1899 it was purchased by newlyweds, James and Cora Jones. James owned a grocery store, became an official of Charlotte Consolidated Construction Co, and established the Industrial Bank of Mecklenburg. "Miss Cora" was a beloved high school history teacher for 33 years. She outlived James by 50 years and died in the home at the age of 100 in 1974, at which time it was bought by an attorney.

Three Good Things:

1. History - and history teachers

2. Avocados

3. Cook's Illustrated magazine...the only actual print magazine I still subscribe to.