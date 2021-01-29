Previous
Full Wolf Moon by peggysirk
Full Wolf Moon

The Wolf Moon is said to have received it's name from Native Americans due to the sounds of hungry wolves howling on the cold January nights. It was certainly a cold January night last night...23°F/-5 °C and windy. It was too cold to mess around with camera settings, so I snapped a quick shot and posterized the bad results to minimize the glare. :)
Three Good Things:
1. Today is hubby Tom's birthday
2. NC Covid vaccination age group has expanded to 65+ age group.
3. Tom has an appointment on Monday for first injection. :)
Peggy Sirk

ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
