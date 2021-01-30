Budding Artist

When my granddaughter Harper came over yesterday she said she wanted me to give her an art lesson to learn how to draw faces. We've started with profiles. The first illustration is from Harper's adorable birthday card to Granddaddy. The second is her remarkable profile drawing (using an art book image) after our first lesson on facial proportion. I am so impressed with her creative perception. My grandbuddy is an artist.

Three Good Things:

1. Grandchildren

2. Grandson Will drew an awesome T-Rex while Harper and I were working on profiles

3. Lazy winter Saturdays