Unadorned

The huge white oak in the backyard is looking rather stark on this dreary and cold first day of February.

Three Good Things:

1. A local woman's club delivered awesome care/toiletry packages to the soup kitchen for our guests. Thick socks, ibuprofen, toothpaste/toothbrushes, snack foods, and other useful items were greatly appreciated.

2. We made a delicious hot lunch for 200 hungry diners...chicken and gravy on rice, veggie casserole, rolls, and cookies.

3. Tom gets vaccination #1 today!