A Full Heart Day ♥

Today at the Soup Kitchen the gifts of compassion were overflowing. Lasagna Love, a charitable group of home chefs, delivered 25 pans of amazingly delicious lasagna at 8AM for us to serve for lunch today. Another awesome community service group delivered 200+ wonderful stuffed sock care packages. Our guests, and those of us in the kitchen, were blessed by some very good people today.

Three Good Things:

1. Lasagna Love's organization motto: Feed families, spread kindness, strengthen communities.

2. Gifts of socks to those who desperately need warm socks.

3. Thanks to Lasagna Love's wonderful gift, all we had to make today was a green salad and garlic bread. A great break that gave us time to bake the remaining 40 dozen Otis Spunkmeyer cookies and clear out space in the freezer. ☺