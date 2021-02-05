Previous
Next
A Full Heart Day ♥ by peggysirk
Photo 1764

A Full Heart Day ♥

Today at the Soup Kitchen the gifts of compassion were overflowing. Lasagna Love, a charitable group of home chefs, delivered 25 pans of amazingly delicious lasagna at 8AM for us to serve for lunch today. Another awesome community service group delivered 200+ wonderful stuffed sock care packages. Our guests, and those of us in the kitchen, were blessed by some very good people today.
Three Good Things:
1. Lasagna Love's organization motto: Feed families, spread kindness, strengthen communities.
2. Gifts of socks to those who desperately need warm socks.
3. Thanks to Lasagna Love's wonderful gift, all we had to make today was a green salad and garlic bread. A great break that gave us time to bake the remaining 40 dozen Otis Spunkmeyer cookies and clear out space in the freezer. ☺
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Peggy Sirk

ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
483% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
Another story of love on 365 today - how wonderful ♥
February 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise