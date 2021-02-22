Previous
Lunch at the Soup Kitchen by peggysirk
Photo 1781

Lunch at the Soup Kitchen

We made white chili - along with tossed salad, hot rolls, fruit, and cookies - for lunch on a cold, rainy day at the soup kitchen.
Three Good Things:
1. A technician was out within an hour to rescue a squirrel that somehow got trapped in our stove's huge overhead ventilation fan. I don't know how long the little guy had been trapped in there. But he was raising a major fuss when we arrived this morning.
2. We were able to start cooking chili after the squirrel rescue, and managed to stay on schedule.
3. Good teamwork
Peggy Sirk

