Lunch at the Soup Kitchen

We made white chili - along with tossed salad, hot rolls, fruit, and cookies - for lunch on a cold, rainy day at the soup kitchen.

Three Good Things:

1. A technician was out within an hour to rescue a squirrel that somehow got trapped in our stove's huge overhead ventilation fan. I don't know how long the little guy had been trapped in there. But he was raising a major fuss when we arrived this morning.

2. We were able to start cooking chili after the squirrel rescue, and managed to stay on schedule.

3. Good teamwork