Nesting Owl

This is one of the two nesting owls we have in the neighborhood park. This is a poor photo, but it's the best I could do with my phone from a distance. She had either retreated back into the box or taken flight by the time I got closer.

Three Good Things:

1. Grandbuddy Will facetimed last night to show me his awesome new desk and swivel chair for his bedroom. He is so proud of his new set up. ♥

2. Took a carload of donations to the Goodwill drop off. I love clearing out stuff no longer used.

3. A beautiful mild and sunny day