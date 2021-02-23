Previous
Nesting Owl by peggysirk
Photo 1782

Nesting Owl

This is one of the two nesting owls we have in the neighborhood park. This is a poor photo, but it's the best I could do with my phone from a distance. She had either retreated back into the box or taken flight by the time I got closer.
Three Good Things:
1. Grandbuddy Will facetimed last night to show me his awesome new desk and swivel chair for his bedroom. He is so proud of his new set up. ♥
2. Took a carload of donations to the Goodwill drop off. I love clearing out stuff no longer used.
3. A beautiful mild and sunny day
23rd February 2021

Peggy Sirk

Judith Greenwood ace
How fabulous! Tempted to get a box for the garden but I’m worried that any urban garden rodents they may find could be poisoned!
February 23rd, 2021  
