Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral by peggysirk
Photo 1795

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral

The wonderful people of Holy Trinity, just down the street, have continued to make and bring over lunch every second Monday of each month for our soup kitchen lunch throughout the pandemic. They've had to simplify to making delicious sandwiches rather than the fabulous full meals pre-pandemic. And we are grateful for the continued help. All we have to do is make soup or salad, add fruit, chips, water and dessert, and pack everything up. Holy Trinity also has a HUGE four day Yiasou Greek Festival every September...this past September was the first time it had ever been canceled. Looking forward to a return of 'normal' times.
Three Good Things:
1. The good people and amazing chefs at Holy Trinity
2. I don't have to be at the kitchen until 8 this morning
3. We love second Monday 'Greek Day'
8th March 2021

Peggy Sirk

