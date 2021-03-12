Doorbell Success

After attempting to install our Ring doorbell last week we discovered that the doorbell transformer had quit working. Installed the new transformer today, then reinstalled the doorbell...all good! Everything works like a charm. I love technology.

Three Good Things:

1. Made 200 delicious lunches at the soup kitchen today...beef pasta marinara, green salad, fruit and cookies.

2. We'll be in attendance at granddaughter Harper's soccer game tomorrow for the first time in forever ♥

3. Again, I ♥ technology.