Paper Skyscraper by peggysirk
Photo 1900

Paper Skyscraper

A bad photo of the best gift shop in Charlotte. I walked over this afternoon to get a baby gift for our neighbors' new arrival. I intended to get a photo inside of some of their wonderful merchandise, but got focused on shopping, ran into a friend and talked for a bit, and forgot about a photo until I was on my way home. I turned around and got a parting shot from across the street. It'll have to do.
Three Good Things:
1. Meatloaf Monday at the soup kitchen...a fan favorite.
2. International Yoga Day
3. A tiny new neighbor
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Peggy Sirk

ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
520% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

