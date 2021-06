Playing With My Food

Actually just working with what I have on hand for a photo on a rainy inside day.

Three Good Things:

1. Another big closet cleanout. I'm working toward a capsule (minimalist) wardrobe. I'll likely never get there, but I'm getting closer...

2. Go Vols! Tennessee is about to play their 'win or go home game' in the College World Series.

3. Rainy summer days