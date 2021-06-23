Previous
One of My Favorite Things by peggysirk
Photo 1902

One of My Favorite Things

...to do with fresh-from-the-farm heirloom tomatoes is Caprese Salad. So easy and delicious.
Three Good Things:
1. A gorgeous weather day
2. Ranked-Choice system of voting
3. Heirloom tomatoes
23rd June 2021

Peggy Sirk

ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
521% complete



