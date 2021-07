7th Street Message Art

Had a fun day exploring uptown with Elizabeth. It’s still a bit pandemic quiet. Or maybe everyone headed to the beach or mountains for the holiday weekend. 🤷‍♀️

Three Good Things:

1. We were able to get a walk-in spot at Topgolf…usually unheard of on a Saturday.

2. Elizabeth and I practically had The Museum of the New South to ourselves.

3. Dinner at our favorite Thai restaurant