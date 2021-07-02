Sign up
Photo 1911
My Birthday Girl
This photo of daughter Elizabeth popped up as a Facebook memory this morning. The birthday girl is a few decades older today. How quickly flow the years.
Three Good Things:
1. Being together with family
2. A fun day
3. Sweet memories
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
Peggy Sirk
ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
1919
photos
21
followers
29
following
523% complete
View this month »
