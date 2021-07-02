Previous
My Birthday Girl by peggysirk
Photo 1911

My Birthday Girl

This photo of daughter Elizabeth popped up as a Facebook memory this morning. The birthday girl is a few decades older today. How quickly flow the years.
Three Good Things:
1. Being together with family
2. A fun day
3. Sweet memories
Peggy Sirk

