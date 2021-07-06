NASCAR Hall of Fame

We spent a fun afternoon at the NSACAR Hall of Fame...a surprisingly interesting and interactive venue. The highlight of the visit was the race simulator. Will wasn't quite tall enough, despite the neck stretch, to drive his own car. But he was allowed to drive sitting on my lap. He was in charge of steering and I handled acceleration/braking. He did an awesome job. We were doing great until we were hit from behind and spun out in the final turn. But we adjusted and placed 8th in a field of 14. Harper came in 7th!

Three Good Things:

1. Dinner at Brixx Pizza

2. Popcorn and 'The Mitchells Vs the Machines' movie night

3. Two kiddos were asleep 60 seconds after heads hit pillows