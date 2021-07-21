Previous
Vaccine Booster Trial by peggysirk
Vaccine Booster Trial

Yesterday I received a Covid vaccine booster injection as a participant in the Pfizer clinical trial for booster efficacy. Hoping this vaccine will be another brick in the wall as a defense against a tenacious virus...especially with variant cases on the rise.
Three Good Things:
1. I have a free and clear day to 'recover' from possible vaccine side effects. The only side effect I have is some slight muscle soreness at the injection site.
2. A good excuse to do absolutely nothing...maybe read, give myself a pedicure, watch a movie or two, make something delicious for dinner...
3. The Pfizer booster vaccine has been tweaked a bit to offer more protection against variants of the virus
21st July 2021

Peggy Sirk

