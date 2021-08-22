August Full Moon

The clouds parted just long enough for a quick photo late last night.

August's full moon is known as the Sturgeon Moon or the Green Corn Moon - named by the Algonquins in the Great Lakes Region. Also known as the Berry Moon by the Ojibwe people, the Summer Moon by the Comanches, the Big Harvest Moon by the Creeks, and my favorite - the Moon of Joyful by the Hopi people.

Three Good Things:

1. A cooler day (85°F/29°C) today before the big heat returns tomorrow.

2. The Carolina Panthers (NFL) look like they have some promising rookie talent...even though they lost to the Ravens yesterday.

3. Getting the kinks out in pre-season play