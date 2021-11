2021 Beaver Moon Lunar Eclipse

It was a beautiful, cloudless sky following earlier rain showers, but cold and windy. At 3 AM it was 27°F/-2°C...with a wind chill of 17°F/-8°C. But so worth being up and out in the cold. The night sky in the mountains blows my mind.

Three Good Things:

1. Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter were in alignment with the moon, but my fingers were too cold to make adjustments with my camera to include them.

2. I didn't see or hear any bears out in the darkness

3. Electric blankets