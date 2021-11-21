Previous
Christmas Trees and Wine by peggysirk
Christmas Trees and Wine

What could be better?
After serving as a medic in the Korean War, Jack Wiseman settled in the Napa Valley of California and learned the wine making business. He eventually returned home to the western North Carolina mountains where he bought land and started growing Frazer fir Christmas trees in the mid-1960s, which grew into a thriving enterprise. In the mid 70s he began growing grapevines on his Linville Falls farm...and at the age of 80, Jack Wiseman's winery produces some excellent High Country wine.
Three Good Things:
1. Christmas trees
2. Wine
3. The 'High Country' of North Carolina
Peggy Sirk

