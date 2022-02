A Bright Spot

...in another gray, rainy day. I just love bluebirds. This is the first year they have been regulars at my bird feeder. I'm thrilled to see them.

Three Good Things:

1. The pork stir fry with rice we made for lunch at the soup kitchen today was a hit with our guests. It's nice to get positive feedback.

2. Olympic curling competition

3. Bluebirds