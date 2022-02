Aaron

Not all incredible guitarists are in Nashville or LA. Aaron is right here in Charlotte. He's a semi-retired studio musician and has been in several local bands. Aaron told me that when he gets a hankering to perform, he now takes his music to the street. Lucky are those of us who happen to run into him when he does.

Three Good Things:

1. Talented musicians

2. Music on the street

3. Homemade chicken soup on a cold February day