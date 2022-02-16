Downy Woodpecker

This little woodpecker is a frequent visitor to the feeder. Downy woodpeckers are the smallest woodpeckers in North America. I was pleased to read that the 'climate vulnerability' of these little guys is ranked as 'stable'.

I tried this photo in black and white, but the subject kind of disappeared. The woodpecker can represent B&W on its own.

Three Good Things:

1. Will's basketball team is on to the Championship game tomorrow night. Go Nets!

2. Harper was recognized at school for her leadership and academic skills. Go Harper!

3. Will scored the game winning basket (16-15) in last night's round 2 game. Go Will!