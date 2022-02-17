Previous
February Full Snow/Hunger Moon by peggysirk
February Full Snow/Hunger Moon

I caught last night's full moon just before it was completely covered in clouds. The full moon of February goes by the names Snow Moon or Hunger Moon. February is typically the snowiest month in northern North America. And so, some Native Americans found it to be the most difficult month in which to hunt, prompting the name Hunger Moon.
Three Good Things:
1. Foggy mornings
2. I ordered three sets of silicone oven mitts for the soup kitchen yesterday. They will be delivered today. Ready to take in and use tomorrow. Next day delivery still amazes me. 🙂
3. A full tank of gas
Peggy Sirk

