A Colorful Character

I came across this guy in the grocery store today and after unsuccessfully trying to snap a surreptitious shot in the aisles, I caught him at the customer service desk on my way out. He deserved to be left in full color...although this shot doesn't do justice to his colorful guitar.

Three Good Things:

1. Some friends and I made dinner for the fourteen homeless guests of Room in the Inn last night.

2. After finishing up with that, we had a fun girl's wine night at Suzanne's house.

3. Laughing till your sides hurt 🙂