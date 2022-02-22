Previous
Signs of Spring by peggysirk
Photo 2093

Signs of Spring

I couldn't leave this bright face in black and white. 🙂
Three Good Things:
1. Twosday - 2.22.22 (or 22.2.22)
2. A fun morning and lunch with my mom
3. Working out logistics
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Peggy Sirk

ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
573% complete

Gavin.J
Interestingly different:)
February 23rd, 2022  
