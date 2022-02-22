Sign up
Photo 2093
Signs of Spring
I couldn't leave this bright face in black and white. 🙂
Three Good Things:
1. Twosday - 2.22.22 (or 22.2.22)
2. A fun morning and lunch with my mom
3. Working out logistics
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
Peggy Sirk
ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
2101
photos
24
followers
30
following
573% complete
2086
2087
2088
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
Gavin.J
Interestingly different:)
February 23rd, 2022
