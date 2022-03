Fresh Food Friday

In addition to our soup kitchen hot lunches and food pantry selections of veggies, breads, canned and packaged foods, on Fridays we have started offering pre-packed bags of milk, eggs, cheese, bananas, and deli turkey.

Three Good Things:

1. Helping people going through tough times

2. Weekends

3. An 'International Legion' of foreign volunteers arriving in Ukraine to join the fight for freedom