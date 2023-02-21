Previous
Pancakes for Dinner by peggysirk
Photo 2148

Pancakes for Dinner

...It's a Shrove Tuesday tradition at our house.
Not much of a photo, but it's all I have for today.
Three Good Things:
1. Pancakes made with buttermilk
2. Maple syrup
3. Lots of butter
