Photo 2148
Pancakes for Dinner
...It's a Shrove Tuesday tradition at our house.
Not much of a photo, but it's all I have for today.
Three Good Things:
1. Pancakes made with buttermilk
2. Maple syrup
3. Lots of butter
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
0
0
Peggy Sirk
ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
2156
photos
18
followers
26
following
588% complete
View this month »
2141
2142
2143
2144
2145
2146
2147
2148
