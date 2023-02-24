Previous
Project Outpour by peggysirk
Photo 2151

Project Outpour

I've posted about Project Outpour before. But I just love this non-profit organization.
Taken from their website: "We are passionate about acknowledging the existence of others. We advocate for human rights and dignity. We are Project Outpour. Project Outpour provides mobile shower access and hygiene services to our neighbors in need. We bring our services out into the community and meet people where they are to help them get to where they want to be".
Project Outpour recognizes the dignity in simply being clean. Our soup kitchen facilitates their mobile shower unit to set up in our parking lot once a week to offer their services to our dinners and food pantry recipients. Each participant is given a clean towel, washcloth, and toiletries and has the use of one of two hot shower, sink, and toilet units for 20 minutes.
This photo is of several volunteers setting up for Project Outpour Day in our rear parking lot.
Four Good Things:
1. A delightful homeless couple that frequents our soup kitchen was lined up with job interviews at a nearby grocery store by our CEO, Tom F.
2. The couple used the services of Project Outpour the day of their interview. And they received new interview wardrobes and shoes from several of our volunteers.
3. They are now employed in the produce department and stock room of that grocery store!
4. Success stories
Peggy Sirk

@peggysirk
Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
It seems all we hear about is bad news so it's really nice to hear there are kind & compassionate people still out there. Nice of them & your soup kitchen to help out those who really need it.
February 25th, 2023  
