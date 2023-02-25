Previous
Redbuds Starting to Bloom by peggysirk
Photo 2152

Redbuds Starting to Bloom

Springtime got an early start with the warm week we've had. March and April are the usual bloom months for redbud trees in Charlotte.
Three Good Things:
1. Native trees
2. Lazy Saturdays
3. Girl Scout cookies - especially Thin Mints
Peggy Sirk

