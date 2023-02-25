Sign up
Photo 2152
Redbuds Starting to Bloom
Springtime got an early start with the warm week we've had. March and April are the usual bloom months for redbud trees in Charlotte.
Three Good Things:
1. Native trees
2. Lazy Saturdays
3. Girl Scout cookies - especially Thin Mints
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
0
0
Peggy Sirk
ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
