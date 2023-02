A Growing Line

The line was forming at the soup kitchen. We begin serving at 11:00 and people start arriving before 10...not just for lunch, but also to shop the food pantry. Each guest can fill two grocery bags with a variety of canned goods and non-perishables to help supplement their food needs throughout the week.

Three Good Things:

1. We made salmon with lemon caper sauce over turmeric rice for lunch

2. 60 lbs of beautiful wild salmon from Trader Joe's

3. Positive people